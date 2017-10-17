Apartment fire leads to drug charges against Oshawa, Ont., man

OSHAWA, Ont. - A fire at an Oshawa, Ont., apartment has led to drug charges against a 20-year-old man.
Police say three people were taken to hospital, one with serious burns, but all have been released.
They say officers were called to assist firefighters during the Sunday night fire and located drugs during the investigation.
An Oshawa man is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, production of cannabis resin and possession of marijuana.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 3 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 3 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.