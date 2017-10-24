October 24, 2017

Brandon
B.C. auditor takes aim at inadequate management of grizzly populations

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/24/2017 2:02 PM

VICTORIA - British Columbia's auditor general says the biggest threat to the province's grizzly bear population is not hunting but loss of habitat.

Carol Bellringer says in a report that expansion of communities and in industries such as oil and gas and forestry makes it more difficult for grizzlies to find food, raise their young and results in increased human-bear conflicts.

She makes 10 recommendations, including reviewing legislation to clarify the management and protection roles of the forests and environment ministries to reduce overlapping responsibilities.

Bellringer's report says government has not fulfilled commitments to a bear management program in the North Cascades area in B.C.'s southwest and concludes there's an absence of provincewide grizzly monitoring and inventory strategies.

A grizzly bear fishes along a river in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park near Bella Coola, B.C. Friday, Sept 10, 2010. The long-term health of British Columbia's grizzly bear population is the focus of an audit by Auditor General Carol Bellringer set for release today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

She says grizzly populations are increasing in some areas of B.C. but that is likely occurring independently from an adequate government management plan.

The New Democrat government responded in the report with a pledge to accept the 10 recommendations and develop a grizzly bear management plan with clear objectives, roles and responsibilities.

