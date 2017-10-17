October 17, 2017

Brandon
B.C. Greens to introduce ride-sharing plan; blame NDP and Liberals for stalling

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/17/2017 6:03 PM

VICTORIA - British Columbia's Green party says it will introduce a private member's bill this week that backs ride sharing, despite long-standing roadblocks from the Opposition Liberals and NDP government.

Transportation spokesman Adam Olsen says the arrival of ride sharing to B.C. has been stalled by both the Liberals and NDP.

He says the Green party's bill comes to the legislature for the third time as the Liberals and NDP blame each other for failing to deliver on election promises to implement ride sharing.

Private member's bills rarely get support from the government, and NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth says he's not prepared to comment on legislation that has yet to be tabled.

VICTORIA - British Columbia's Green party says it will introduce a private member's bill this week that backs ride sharing, despite long-standing roadblocks from the Opposition Liberals and NDP government.

Transportation spokesman Adam Olsen says the arrival of ride sharing to B.C. has been stalled by both the Liberals and NDP.

B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen leaves Government House after Premier John Horgan was sworn-in as Premier in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Transportation spokesman Adam Olsen says the arrival of ride sharing to B.C. has been stalled by both the Liberals and NDP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

He says the Green party's bill comes to the legislature for the third time as the Liberals and NDP blame each other for failing to deliver on election promises to implement ride sharing.

Private member's bills rarely get support from the government, and NDP House Leader Mike Farnworth says he's not prepared to comment on legislation that has yet to be tabled.

Olsen says ride sharing's slow route indicates the unwillingness of the NDP and Liberals to grasp new ideas.

The NDP government announced Monday it will study ride sharing and legislation is not expected until next fall.

