October 29, 2017

Brandon
5° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a 'strong example' for U.S.

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/29/2017 11:45 AM | Last Modified: 10/29/2017 12:27 PM

Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in a discussion at Toronto General Hospital as part of a cross-border tour of the Canadian health care system, in Toronto on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

CP

Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders participates in a discussion at Toronto General Hospital as part of a cross-border tour of the Canadian health care system, in Toronto on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

TORONTO - U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders says Canada's healthcare system is an innovative and strong example that the U.S. can learn from.

The former presidential hopeful was speaking at an event held by the University of Toronto, which sold out within seconds of tickets being released online.

Sanders, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, has been in Canada for the past week to learn more about how Canada's universal healthcare system works.

The socialist senator introduced a bill last month to bring Canadian-style, single-payer health care to the United States.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 54 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 54 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

TORONTO - U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders says Canada's healthcare system is an innovative and strong example that the U.S. can learn from.

The former presidential hopeful was speaking at an event held by the University of Toronto, which sold out within seconds of tickets being released online.

United States Senator Bernie Sanders waves after speaking at the University of Toronto during an event called "What the U.S. Can Learn from Canadian Health Care," in Toronto, Sunday October 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

United States Senator Bernie Sanders waves after speaking at the University of Toronto during an event called "What the U.S. Can Learn from Canadian Health Care," in Toronto, Sunday October 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Sanders, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, has been in Canada for the past week to learn more about how Canada's universal healthcare system works.

The socialist senator introduced a bill last month to bring Canadian-style, single-payer health care to the United States.

He says no country in the world will have a perfect system, but that it's his job to ask hard questions to make the American system as efficient as possible.

He likened his movement to establish universal health care to the civil rights and gay rights movements of the 20th century.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store