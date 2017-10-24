Bill held after abuse victims' lawyer questions reorganization of church diocese

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says a legislature committee acted properly in shelving a private members bill that would reorganize the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

The local bills committee voted to hold the bill after a presentation by Halifax lawyer John McKiggan, who represents hundreds of sexual assault victims who were abused by priests.

McKiggan told the committee he believes the bill would allow the archdiocese to divest itself of assets and place them into sub-corporations held by individual parishes.

McKiggan suggests the intent is to "make it more difficult for survivors of priest sexual abuse to be able to receive just and fair compensation for their injuries."