Bombardier Transportation feels no pressure to join Siemens-Alstom: president

MONTREAL - The head of Bombardier Inc.'s railway division says the company feels no pressure to join Siemens-Alstom to form a giant European champion.

Laurent Troger told The Canadian Press Thursday that the Berlin-based subsidiary has the scale and reach to go it alone and strongly compete against both the proposed German-Franco rival and its larger Chinese competitor.

France's finance minister has said he doesn't believe the merger of Siemens and Alstom will end there, with Bombardier and other players eventually joining the fold.

Troger says such a move is not currently on Bombardier's agenda, adding that having one less global competitor doesn't significantly change the competitive landscape.