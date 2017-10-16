Boy, 10, falls down Niagara Gorge after losing balance on railing

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Police say a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell about 25 metres down the Niagara Gorge on Sunday afternoon.
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. - Police say a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after he fell about 25 metres down the Niagara Gorge on Sunday afternoon.
Niagara Parks Police say the boy, who was visiting from out of the country, was sitting on a railing along the top of the gorge, near Niagara Falls, so his mother could take a picture of him.
They say he adjusted his position and lost his balance, falling backwards and landing on the gorge floor 25 metres below. Police did not say how close to the Niagara River the boy was after his fall.
Investigators say emergency services found the boy and stabilized his injuries before taking him to a children's hospital by air ambulance.
They say on Sunday the boy was reported to be in serious but stable condition.
