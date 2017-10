British soldier's stolen medals turned in to Saskatchewan RCMP; no suspects yet

KINDERSLEY, Sask. - Nine military medals stolen from the home of a British Armed Forces veteran in Saskatchewan have been turned in to police.

Kindersley RCMP say someone brought the medals in to the detachment today.

But police won't say who turned them in, only that the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

Jim Watson's medals were stolen during a break-in at his apartment in Kindersley last weekend, along with military memorabilia and other household items.