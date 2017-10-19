Calgary schools first to use toolkit to help recognize, report child abuse

Calgary schools are the first to get a toolkit aimed at helping educators across the country recognize child abuse.

The toolkit was developed by the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre to support teachers and school staff who are often on the front line of reporting child abuse cases.

Kennedy is the former NHL player who was abused by his junior hockey coach and has become an outspoken advocate for victims of abuse.

The idea came after a survey found school staff weren't always confident dealing with and reporting suspected cases of sexual or physical abuse.