Canada operates 'apartheid' system for First Nations children: Angus

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/25/2017 3:23 PM | Last Modified: 10/25/2017 3:24 PM

OTTAWA - NDP Indigenous youth critic Charlie Angus is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end what he calls a child-focused system of apartheid in Canada.

Angus says the federal government refuses to put in place the same standards for First Nations children on reserve that any other child takes for granted.

He's also accusing the federal government of forcing First Nations families to place their children in provincially-operated foster care systems due to lack of services on reserve.

Angus' accusations are based on documents recently released to his office under the Access to Information Act.

NDP MP Charlie Angus risesduring question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

His comments come after the federal Indigenous Services minister said provinces and territories have not been at the table to the extent they need to be to address issues with First Nations child welfare.

Trudeau says the Liberal government is committed to addressing "oppressive" government policies and working with Indigenous communities on a path toward reconciliation.

