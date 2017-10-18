Canadian stars including Steven Page praise Gord Downie's legacy

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

"He advanced the reconciliation (with Indigenous Peoples), he put the pressure on (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau, hopefully it will work."

"This is a man who did so much more than (politicians) who've spent 30-year careers avoiding issues," added an emotional Sean McCann, singer and former Great Big Sea guitarist.

"I think that he took that personal tragedy of his own illness and used it in a most admirable way, and in a way that I think is helping Canada and Canadians move forward into our next century," said former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, who got choked up during a phone interview.

TORONTO - Canadian musicians shared tearful tributes to the late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie on Wednesday, praising his commitment to social causes even as he battled terminal brain cancer.

Singer Steven Page poses for a photograph in Toronto on Thursday, October. 14, 2010. Canadian musicians are sharing tearful tributes to Gord Downie. Former Barenaked Ladies singer Page says he knew the late Tragically Hip frontman for many years and praises him for being "totally fearless." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Downie died Tuesday after a battle with brain cancer, according to a statement on the Tragically Hip's website. He was 53.

While the world knew his cancer was terminal, the news of his death still had many in shock.

"I'm just very sad," said McCann, who planned to spend the rest of the day walking and listening to Downie's music.

"We were waiting for the shoe to drop but for a while there it looked like Gord would live forever."

Indeed, Downie showed a remarkable fortitude since announcing his cancer diagnosis in May 2016, raising funds for brain cancer research, going on a tour, and advocating for the rights of Canada's Indigenous Peoples.

In his October 2016 multimedia project "Secret Path," he told the story of Chanie Wenjack, the 12-year-old boy who died while trying to escape an Ontario residential school in 1966

"(The) terminal brain cancer didn't faze who Gord was. If anything, it galvanized him. He was a true humanist," said McCann, who knew Downie for many years.

"I think his legacy is going to be how brave he was. You put yourself in his situation, what would you do? What he chose to do was be open about it and tell the truth, and not only that, pursue it and to take up a cause other than himself.

"I live in Ottawa where politicians love to say cool (stuff) all the time and they actually do very little and Gord went out and (said), 'Speak the truth and then go and try and fix it."

Page knew Downie for nearly 30 years and described him as thoughtful and caring.

"He always had, I felt like, a deep and intense connection with anybody that he met in his life," said Page, noting they shared a passion for environmental causes and at one point worked together for the NDP.

Downie and the other Hip members were always caring and "gentlemen to the point of chivalrous," added McCann.

"The conversations I had with him were never small," said McCann. "They always meant something. It was always right to the heavy."

Page praised Downie's poetic touch in his songs, noting "they weren't about token Canadian slogans" but rather about "what it is to be a Canadian person."

"I think Gord was the best frontman in Canadian music, ever," said Page. "The most commanding presence and incredible lyricist, and he had an incredible connection both with his band ... and with the audience. He could just hold a room absolutely rapt. And fearless, totally fearless."

— With files from Maija Kappler