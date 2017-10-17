CFIA: Certain farm-raised oysters recalled due to biotoxin

OTTAWA - Federal health officials say some farm-raised Pacific oysters are being recalled due to a marine biotoxin which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the oysters were produced by two firms in Richmond, B.C. — Albion Farms and Fisheries Ltd. and Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

The Albion Farms oysters were sold from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 and the Union Bay oysters were sold from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

The CFIA says the products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec but may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.