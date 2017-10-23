Chelsea Manning no threat to Canada, should be allowed in, advocates say

OTTAWA - Advocates are urging the federal immigration minister to overturn the decision to turn away a former U.S. soldier convicted of leaking thousands of classified documents.

Chelsea Manning was stopped at the Canada-U.S. border last month on the grounds that her American criminal record made her inadmissible to Canada.

She had planned to travel to Montreal and Vancouver, but Canadian officials determined her crimes were akin to violations of Canadian laws prohibiting treason and she was refused entry.

Her case has now been referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board for a hearing and advocates want Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to overturn that decision.