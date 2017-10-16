City expected to approve Halloween bylaw restricting older teens, setting curfew

BATHURST, N.B. - Changes to a controversial Halloween bylaw that bans older teens from trick-or-treating and sets an early curfew in a northern New Brunswick city are expected to be approved Monday.

Bathurst city council is set to vote on proposed amendments that would slacken the bylaw following a final reading Monday night.

The new rules would forbid anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating and set a curfew at 8 p.m., easing the current rules banning teens over the age of 14 from collecting candy door-to-door with a 7 p.m. cut off.

Under the changes, anyone over 16 found roaming the streets for treats or dressed in a "facial disguise" in public after curfew can be fined up to $200.