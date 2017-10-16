October 16, 2017

City expected to approve Halloween bylaw restricting older teens, setting curfew

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/16/2017 10:48 AM

BATHURST, N.B. - Changes to a controversial Halloween bylaw that bans older teens from trick-or-treating and sets an early curfew in a northern New Brunswick city are expected to be approved Monday.

Bathurst city council is set to vote on proposed amendments that would slacken the bylaw following a final reading Monday night.

The new rules would forbid anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating and set a curfew at 8 p.m., easing the current rules banning teens over the age of 14 from collecting candy door-to-door with a 7 p.m. cut off.

Under the changes, anyone over 16 found roaming the streets for treats or dressed in a "facial disguise" in public after curfew can be fined up to $200.

BATHURST, N.B. - Changes to a controversial Halloween bylaw that bans older teens from trick-or-treating and sets an early curfew in a northern New Brunswick city are expected to be approved Monday.

Bathurst city council is set to vote on proposed amendments that would slacken the bylaw following a final reading Monday night.

The new rules would forbid anyone older than 16 from trick-or-treating and set a curfew at 8 p.m., easing the current rules banning teens over the age of 14 from collecting candy door-to-door with a 7 p.m. cut off.

Under the changes, anyone over 16 found roaming the streets for treats or dressed in a "facial disguise" in public after curfew can be fined up to $200.

Bathurst police say they'll use a common-sense approach to enforcing the Halloween bylaw if it passes third reading.

Const. Jeff Chiasson says the bylaw gives police a tool to prevent and stop mischief, and that fines would be used only as a last resort.

