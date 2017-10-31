October 31, 2017

Brandon
-2° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/31/2017 1:44 PM | Last Modified: 10/31/2017 2:06 PM

OTTAWA - It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 50 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 50 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

OTTAWA - It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his Halloween costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shows off his Halloween costume as Clark Kent, alter ego of comic book superhero Superman, as he walks through the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame for his first year in office.

Last year he went as a pilot from the French children's book "Le Petit Prince," while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store