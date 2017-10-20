Closures announced during Detroit-Windsor Tunnel renovations

DETROIT - An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22-million renovation project.
DETROIT - An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and Windsor, Ont., is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22-million renovation project.
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is scheduled to close Friday night and reopen the morning of Oct. 30 as crews replace the concrete ceiling and make other infrastructure improvements.
Border crossings in the Detroit area will be diverted to the Ambassador Bridge.
Renovations are scheduled to be completed next June.
Other periodic closings are planned during the construction project, and details are posted on the tunnel's website .
The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.
About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.
