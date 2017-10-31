Conservatives raise most money in third quarter, but Liberals narrow the gap

OTTAWA - The Conservatives continued to raise more money than any other federal party during the third quarter of the year but the ruling Liberals closed the gap somewhat.

According to financial returns filed with Elections Canada, the Conservatives raked in $3.6 million from July to the end of September, from more than 32,000 donors.

The Liberals were close behind with $3.1 million from almost 30,000 donors.

The New Democrats continued to lag well behind, raising just over $1 million from close to 20,000 donors.