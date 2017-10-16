October 16, 2017

Cops recover 2 Blue Jays rings, including 1992 World Series ring, stolen in 1994

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/16/2017 11:03 AM

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A Toronto-area police force says it has recovered a pair of Blue Jays rings that were stolen more than two decades ago.

Peel regional police say a personalized 1992 Blue Jays World Series Championship ring and an Anniversary Blue Jays ring, along with jewelry and other items, were taken from a home in Mississauga, Ont., on April 13, 1994.

Peel Police say that they have recovered two personalized Blue Jays rings, shown here in an undated police handout image, which were stolen from the home of a former Jays executive in 1994. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Peel Police Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Investigators say they learned last Wednesday that the stolen items were being sold online.

They say the rings were recovered and have been returned to the rightful owner.

Police say the owner — a former Blue Jays executive — has asked not to be identified.

They say no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

