Correction to story about death of a Kamloops university executive

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Tuesday that Thompson Rivers University had issued a statement on the hospitalization of Christopher Seguin, its vice-president of advancement, saying he had a critical illness.
In fact, the statement was an internal document to staff that had been obtained by the media, saying his family advised the university Seguin was critically ill and wasn't expected to survive.
