Couillard urges anti-corruption unit to shed light on Guy Ouellette's arrest

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard urged the province's anti-corruption unit Tuesday to publicly release as many details as possible about the arrest of a member of the legislature.

Couillard said there are currently more questions than answers about Guy Ouellette's arrest last week.

"We are in a situation that is both very serious and exceptional," the premier told reporters in Quebec City.

"We are faced with a case of an elected parliamentarian, in exercise, his arrest having been made without any motivation being given or explanations being given to the public."