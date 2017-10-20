Dal student investigated for allegedly discriminating against white people

HALIFAX - A Dalhousie University student is under investigation for an online post she made related to Canada 150 celebrations.
Masuma Khan, a member of the student council executive, faces disciplinary action after another student lodged a complaint alleging her comments discriminated against white people.
Khan called the anniversary celebrations an act of ongoing colonialism and used a hashtag that referred to "white fragility."
The 22-year-old, a Muslim woman, says her free speech and identity are being targeted by allowing the complaint against her to move forward.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 47 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 47 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
HALIFAX - A Dalhousie University student is under investigation for an online post she made related to Canada 150 celebrations.
Masuma Khan, a member of the student council executive, faces disciplinary action after another student lodged a complaint alleging her comments discriminated against white people.
Khan called the anniversary celebrations an act of ongoing colonialism and used a hashtag that referred to "white fragility."
The 22-year-old, a Muslim woman, says her free speech and identity are being targeted by allowing the complaint against her to move forward.
The university's senate discipline committee is expected to hear the complaint against Khan in November.
Arig al Shaibah, Dalhousie's vice-provost of student affairs, says in a statement the university considers both critical dialogue and freedom of expression as fundamental principles that guide its work.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.