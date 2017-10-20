Dal student investigated for allegedly discriminating against white people

HALIFAX - A Dalhousie University student is under investigation for an online post she made related to Canada 150 celebrations.

Masuma Khan, a member of the student council executive, faces disciplinary action after another student lodged a complaint alleging her comments discriminated against white people.

Khan called the anniversary celebrations an act of ongoing colonialism and used a hashtag that referred to "white fragility."

The 22-year-old, a Muslim woman, says her free speech and identity are being targeted by allowing the complaint against her to move forward.