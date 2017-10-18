Damage estimate begins as wind-whipped wildfires on Prairies subside

A number of wildfire-sparked evacuations in southern Alberta have ended except for the town of Coleman where a wind-whipped blaze continues to threaten the area.

Many residents of the Crowsnest Pass community were told to leave their homes on Tuesday when an extremely strong, fast-moving weather system helped trigger a fire.

Evacuees were sent to a church in Pincher Creek to await word on their return.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Curtis Peters says some structures were damaged, although details aren't immediately available.