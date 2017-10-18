Damage estimate begins as wind-whipped wildfires on Prairies subside

A number of wildfire-sparked evacuations in southern Alberta have ended except for the town of Coleman where a wind-whipped blaze continues to threaten the area.
Many residents of the Crowsnest Pass community were told to leave their homes on Tuesday when an extremely strong, fast-moving weather system helped trigger a fire.
Evacuees were sent to a church in Pincher Creek to await word on their return.
RCMP spokesman Cpl. Curtis Peters says some structures were damaged, although details aren't immediately available.
In west-central Saskatchewan, emergency authorities in the Rural Municipality of Deerfolk say wildfires that resulted in the evacuation of the communities of Leader and Burstall have been contained.
Many residents were sent to Kindersley and are expected to return home today. (The Canadian Press, CTV Regina)
