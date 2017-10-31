October 31, 2017

Brandon
Drunk man allegedly found unconscious under tree with rifle, balaclava

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/31/2017 8:02 AM

HALIFAX - A man is facing numerous charges after he was allegedly found unconscious wearing a ski mask with a rifle and ammunition on a Halifax-area street.

Investigators say officers found the 28-year-old man lying near a tree on Primrose Street in Dartmouth around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the man was wearing a "rolled up" balaclava and an unloaded rifle and ammunition was found with him in a backpack.

Police initially said that the man had fallen from a tree and knocked himself unconscious, but later clarified they were not sure if he had fallen from the tree.

Brendan Carter is facing numerous weapons-related charges.

