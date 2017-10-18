Eight stories in the news for today, Oct. 18

Three people are dead after a possible ammonia leak at an arena in Fernie, B.C. Tuesday night that also forced an evacuation of homes, businesses and a retirement home in the immediate area. WorkSafeBC said based on preliminary information, three workers were exposed to a gas leak shortly before noon. The city, which declared a seven-day local state of emergency, said residents in the evacuation area were provided overnight accommodations.

Eight stories in the news for Wednesday, Oct. 18

B.C. AMMONIA LEAK LEAVES THREE DEAD

WIND-WHIPPED GRASS FIRE FORCES PRAIRIE EVACUATIONS

Evacuations were ordered in communities across southern Alberta and Saskatchewan on Tuesday due to grass fires from severe winds that reached in excess of 100 kilometres an hour. There were no reported injuries but some structures burned north of Calgary and on the Siska First Nation. The wind was strong enough to shove some rail cars off the tracks and another caught on fire. There were no hazardous spills.

MORNEAU TO UNVEIL CHANGES TO PASSIVE-INCOME PLAN

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will be in New Brunswick today to unveil changes to his passive investment proposal so that it only targets unfair tax advantages used by the wealthy. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says Morneau will also share updated estimates showing there's between $200-$300 billion in assets sitting in the passive investment accounts of just two per cent of all private corporations.

EX-CANADIAN HOSTAGE'S WIFE IN HOSPITAL

Joshua Boyle, the Canadian who was rescued with his family last week by Pakistani troops, said Tuesday that his wife had to be rushed to the hospital and remains there. Boyle told The Associated Press in an email that his wife, Caitlan Boyle, was admitted Monday. His email did not specify why she was taken to the hospital. Boyle, his American wife and their three children were rescued Wednesday, five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan on a backpacking trip. Four children were born in captivity.

B.C. CITIES GEARING UP FOR LEGAL POT

Local governments across British Columbia are creating wish lists for what they want to see in the provincial government's upcoming rules on recreational marijuana. Vancouver Coun. Kerry Jang says he wants the regulations to require pot be sold in independent stores. He says the model has worked well in Vancouver, which implemented a bylaw regulating medical marijuana businesses.

FIRST NATION LOOKS TO DRONES TO CUT COSTS

An Indigenous community in northeastern Ontario is turning to drones to help lower costs and create jobs. Moose Cree First Nation has teamed up with Toronto-based Drone Delivery Canada to see if the self-flying aircraft can reduce the time and expense of bringing food, medicine and other supplies to the remote community. Moose Cree is just 2.5 kilometres from Moosonee, Ont., but is on an island with no easy link to the shore.

LAST DAY FOR SEARS CANADA EXTENDED WARRANTIES

Today is the final day Sears Canada will honour extended warranties as the retailer prepares to start liquidation sales Thursday. The company said earlier this week that only customers who bought a protection agreement within the past 30 days could get refunds from paying for extended coverage. It said most merchandise it sells comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty, which will be available to customers directly from the manufacturers.

NEW MODEL DEVELOPED FOR LUNG CANCER DETECTION

A team of researchers across Canada have developed a predictive model for detecting lung cancer in early stages when the disease has a greater potential to be curable. It is called the Pan Can Model and it uses a wider range of factors that contributes to lung cancer compared with current screening practices. The new study found the model resulted in more people being diagnosed with the disease at early stages.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Statistics Canada will release the monthly survey of manufacturing for August and a report on the health of young Canadians.

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will announce funding for research equipment at universities, colleges and research hospitals.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. will release its 2017 stress testing results.

— Media and entertainment company Corus Entertainment Inc. will release fourth-quarter and year-end results.

— A verdict is expected in the Winnipeg retrial of Mark Grant, accused of killing Candace Derksen.

— The Atlantic Mayors Congress is being held in Moncton. N.B. through Friday.