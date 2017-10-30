Emaciated sea lion receives life-saving care at Vancouver's marine mammal centre

VANCOUVER - A sickly California sea lion is recuperating at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after it was rescued from a Vancouver Island beach.

The manager of the rescue centre says a number of people called to report the emaciated sea lion after it had not moved from the beach near Campbell River for several days.

A team from the centre, along with Fisheries and Oceans Canada personnel assessed the animal and it was transported to the centre's facility in Vancouver last week.

The centre says the sea lion, a male estimated to be about three or four years old, weighs just 100 kilograms and is dehydrated and emaciated.