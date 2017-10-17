October 17, 2017

Brandon
21° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Wind warning in effect
Oct. 17, 2017 - Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Enbridge balks at seizing assets from environmental group to pay legal costs

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/17/2017 4:05 PM | Last Modified: 10/17/2017 4:12 PM

VANCOUVER - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) says it has decided not to proceed against Stand.earth after sheriffs arrived at the environmental group's Vancouver office today with court documents authorizing them to seize the organization's assets.

Karen Mahon of Stand.earth, formerly known as Forest Ethics, says the documents authorized the sheriffs to take and sell the organization's assets to recover money owed to Enbridge after it lost a court case against changes to Line 9, a pipeline that runs between Ontario and Quebec.

Stand.earth posted a photo of the documents online that shows the amount owing at about $14,500.

Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko says in an email the Calgary-based corporation has asked the sheriffs not to seize any assets from Stand.earth and it will not be pursuing the matter further.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 49 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 49 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

VANCOUVER - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) says it has decided not to proceed against Stand.earth after sheriffs arrived at the environmental group's Vancouver office today with court documents authorizing them to seize the organization's assets.

Karen Mahon of Stand.earth, formerly known as Forest Ethics, says the documents authorized the sheriffs to take and sell the organization's assets to recover money owed to Enbridge after it lost a court case against changes to Line 9, a pipeline that runs between Ontario and Quebec.

Stand.earth (formerly Forest Ethics) campaign associate Hayley Zacks holds a copy of a notice of civil enforcement and a federal court of appeal ruling delivered to their office by a bailiff notifying them of the seizure of assets relating to a $14,559.19 judgement owing to Enbridge from a Line 9 pipeline court challenge, in Vancouver on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Stand.earth (formerly Forest Ethics) campaign associate Hayley Zacks holds a copy of a notice of civil enforcement and a federal court of appeal ruling delivered to their office by a bailiff notifying them of the seizure of assets relating to a $14,559.19 judgement owing to Enbridge from a Line 9 pipeline court challenge, in Vancouver on Tuesday, October 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Stand.earth posted a photo of the documents online that shows the amount owing at about $14,500.

Enbridge spokesman Jesse Semko says in an email the Calgary-based corporation has asked the sheriffs not to seize any assets from Stand.earth and it will not be pursuing the matter further.

He declined further comment, saying Enbridge does not publicly discuss legal matters.

The court fees were awarded as part of an unsuccessful lawsuit launched by Forest Ethics against the National Energy Board and Enbridge over what it alleged was inadequate consultation around the pipeline expansion project.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store