Ex-Liberal member Guy Ouellette alleges muzzling by anti-corruption unit

On Wednesday, Ouellette, 65, was arrested in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

That's why Ouellette granted the interview after seeking refuge at Cogeco's Montreal headquarters with former Transport Quebec whistleblower Annie Trudel.

In an exclusive interview with 98.5 FM conducted Friday but aired today, Ouellette says he fears he won't make it back to the legislature this week to be able to speak out.

Chomedey MLA Guy Ouellette walks from a government caucus meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2011 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

He has not been charged.

In the interview, Ouellette denies being behind any leak and says he was set up by authorities and was targeted because he was an obstacle to a bill that would see UPAC become an independent police entity.

Ouellette also claims the head of the unit, Robert Lafreniere, intimidated the provincial government into renewing his contract last April.

Trudel and Ouellette told host Bernard Drainville they were being tailed by police last Friday when they ducked into the media giant's newsroom.

Ouellette agreed to speak with the former Parti Quebecois member of the legislature in the event he's arrested before returning to the national assembly to speak Wednesday.

"The events of this week lead me to believe that UPAC will do everything it can to muzzle me — muzzle a parliamentarian — ... so I cannot give my version, or inform the population of all the intimidation tactics which are underway now in this same unit," he said.