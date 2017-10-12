Ex-Mulroney spokesman back on Quebec TV after joke about hunting separatists

MONTREAL - The former spokesman for Brian Mulroney who was suspended from a TV show after joking on air about hunting Quebec separatists returned to his job Thursday.

Luc Lavoie rejoined the other pundits on a daily politics show about a week after being yanked.

His joke triggered a complaint to police, who concluded after a short investigation Lavoie didn't commit any crime.

Lavoie made the crack on Quebecor-owned TVA while discussing petitions tabled in the provincial legislature that were for and against the legalization of squirrel hunting.