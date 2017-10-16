Family of Indigenous girl found frozen to death testifies at inquiry

WINNIPEG - Family members of a 16-year-old Indigenous girl who was found frozen to death behind an auto body shop in Winnipeg say they do not want her death to be in vain.

Relatives of Nicole Daniels were the first to testify as the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women opened four days of hearings in the Manitoba capital.

Daniels was found face down in the snow in April 2009, the morning after, her family says, she had gone out with a middle-aged man she had met on a telephone chat line.

An autopsy showed she had a high level of alcohol in her system and died from hypothermia.