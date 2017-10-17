Family of Indigenous woman who was decapitated say killers walk free

WINNIPEG - The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women has been told that killings can leave communities divided and have long-lasting effects on everyone.

At a hearing in Winnipeg today, the inquiry heard from the family of Roberta McIvor, a 32-year-old woman who was decapitated on the Sandy Bay First Nation in Manitoba in July 2011.

The victim's cousin, Alaya McIvor, says she and other relatives do not accept the story told in court that the decapitation was unintentional — caused by a seatbelt during a botched carjacking.

Two teenage girls pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to two years in custody and one year of supervision in the community.