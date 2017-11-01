Family of Toronto man declared brain dead says finding goes against his religion

TORONTO - The family of a Toronto man who was declared brain dead after suffering an asthma attack is fighting to keep him on life support, saying he is not dead under the rules set out by his religion.

Shalom Ouanounou's family is asking the court for an injunction to keep him on a ventilator and feeding tube while it pushes to have his death certificate revoked.

A notice of application filed by Ouanounou's father and substitute decision-maker shows he seeks to challenge the Canadian guidelines on brain death on grounds that they do not accommodate religious beliefs.

The document says those guidelines define death as the irreversible cessation of brain function and of the capacity to breathe.