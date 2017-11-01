Family testifies about pain of searching 24 years for missing Aboriginal woman

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - The family of a Mi'kmaq woman who went missing 24 years ago in Maine testified today that they continue hoping for some evidence of what they believe was a violent end to her life.

Virginia Sue Pictou went to the Eastern Maine Medical Centre in Bangor with beating injuries on April 24, 1993.

She walked out of the hospital and was never seen again.

Four of her brothers and sisters and her father testified today at the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls being held at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, where Virginia was born.