November 1, 2017

Brandon
-6° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Family testifies about pain of searching 24 years for missing Aboriginal woman

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 11/1/2017 9:16 AM | Last Modified: 11/1/2017 9:32 AM

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - The family of a Mi'kmaq woman who went missing 24 years ago in Maine testified today that they continue hoping for some evidence of what they believe was a violent end to her life.

Virginia Sue Pictou went to the Eastern Maine Medical Centre in Bangor with beating injuries on April 24, 1993.

She walked out of the hospital and was never seen again.

Four of her brothers and sisters and her father testified today at the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls being held at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, where Virginia was born.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 80 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 80 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - The family of a Mi'kmaq woman who went missing 24 years ago in Maine testified today that they continue hoping for some evidence of what they believe was a violent end to her life.

Virginia Sue Pictou went to the Eastern Maine Medical Centre in Bangor with beating injuries on April 24, 1993.

The family of Virginia Pictou Noyes, Robert John Pictou, back left, Robert James Pictou, back right, Marie Pictou, Agnes Gould and Francis Pictou, front left to right, attend the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Membertou, N.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The family of a Mi'kmaq woman who went missing 24 years ago in Maine testified today that they continue hoping for some evidence of what they believe was a violent end to her life.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The family of Virginia Pictou Noyes, Robert John Pictou, back left, Robert James Pictou, back right, Marie Pictou, Agnes Gould and Francis Pictou, front left to right, attend the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Membertou, N.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The family of a Mi'kmaq woman who went missing 24 years ago in Maine testified today that they continue hoping for some evidence of what they believe was a violent end to her life.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

She walked out of the hospital and was never seen again.

Four of her brothers and sisters and her father testified today at the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls being held at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton, where Virginia was born.

Her 54-year-old brother, Robert John Pictou, testified how for decades the family members have put up flyers, conducted ground searches, followed up dozens of leads and tried to gain information from her former husband and brother-in-law.

He says it's all gone nowhere, but they are still approaching people they believe might know something about her fate, or perhaps tell them where her body lies.

A spokesman for the Maine State Police was not immediately available for comment.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store