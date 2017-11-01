November 1, 2017

Brandon
Federal government provides millions to promote women's rights around the world

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 11/1/2017 12:36 PM | Last Modified: 11/1/2017 1:09 PM

OTTAWA - The Trudeau government is giving a taste of its plan for increasing Canada's contribution to peacekeeping by announcing millions in funding for the promotion of women's rights around the world.

The money includes support for different initiatives in Colombia, Haiti and Mali, all of which have emerged as potential sites for a Canadian peacekeeping mission.

There is also specific funding to help the UN train female police officers and integrate gender equality into peacekeeping missions.

Altogether, the government says Canada will contribute more than $17 million to promote women's rights.

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, makes an announcement on women, peace and security in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The unanswered question, however, is when the Liberals will announce where they plan to send Canadian peacekeepers.

The government promised last year to make up to 600 soldiers and 150 police officers available to UN missions, but since then the number of Canadian peacekeepers in the field has shrunk to its lowest point in decades.

The government is set to host a peacekeeping summit in Vancouver later this month and foreign officials have warned that Canada will be embarrassed if the Liberals haven't committed to a mission by then.

