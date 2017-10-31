Federal government will match charity donations for Rohingya refugees

OTTAWA - The federal government says it will match private donations made between Aug. 25 and Nov. 28 to Canadian charities helping in the Rohingya refugee crisis.
OTTAWA - The federal government says it will match private donations made between Aug. 25 and Nov. 28 to Canadian charities helping in the Rohingya refugee crisis.
It says it will make its matching donations to the Myanmar Crisis Relief Fund.
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says an additional 600,000 Rohingya, nearly 70 per cent of them women and children, have fled to Bangladesh since August.
She says Bangladesh is now home to the world's largest refugee camp, with over 900,000 Rohingya and other minorities driven out of Myanmar by ethnic cleansing.
Canada has committed more than $25 million in humanitarian assistance funding for Bangladesh and Myanmar so far this year.
The UN has asked for more than $434 million in response to the crisis, but remains well short of the goal.
