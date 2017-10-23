Feds to show smaller deficits in updated outlook, but no timeline to balance

OTTAWA - The Trudeau government will release fresh projections Tuesday pointing to smaller-than-anticipated annual deficits in the years ahead.

But the government still isn't expected to provide a timeline to bring the federal books back to balance, despite the economy's surprisingly strong performance in early 2017.

A senior government official says the fall fiscal statement will show an improving outlook in the coming years, even though Ottawa will announce new measures alongside the updated predictions.

The official says the new policy measures will be aimed at providing tools for middle-income earners to continue contributing to the economy.