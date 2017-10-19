Final wildfire evacuation order lifted in Alberta's Crowsnest Pass

About 150 evacuees from a southwestern Alberta mountain community that was threatened by a wildfire are being allowed to return home.

An Alberta Emergency Alert says the fire in the Crowsnest Pass region is being held and an evacuation order has been lifted.

Anyone returning to the town of Coleman must obtain a re-entry permit and information package.

Although residents are free to return, they are being asked to avoid the area if possible to allow emergency crews to continue their work.