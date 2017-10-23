Finding answers in deadly arena ammonia leak could take months: WorkSafeBC

FERNIE, B.C. - A WorkSafeBC spokeswoman says it could take months to complete the investigation into an ammonia leak that killed three men last week at the ice arena in Fernie, B.C.

Trish Knight Chernecki says WorkSafe is the lead investigation agency and has 10 people at the site, alongside investigators with the RCMP, Provincial Fire Service, Technical Safety BC and the Fernie Fire Department.

She says one of WorkSafe's first priorities is to work with those agencies overseeing the safety plan and clean-up operation while the arena and community centre remain closed to the public.

City officials say a hazardous materials firm has been hired to remove the brine, or salt-water solution, used in the ice-making process, which was contaminated during the emergency response.