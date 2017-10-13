Fire that killed three people in Nanaimo, B.C., ruled accidental

NANAIMO, B.C. - The cause of a house fire that killed a family of three in Nanaimo, B.C., has been ruled accidental.
An investigation by Nanaimo Fire and Rescue suggests the most likely cause of the fire was unattended candles.
Fire Chief Karen Fry says the fire was tragic and their thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives.
Fire crews were called to a home on Tuesday afternoon when a passerby noticed flames and tried to alert anyone inside.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 37 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 37 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
NANAIMO, B.C. - The cause of a house fire that killed a family of three in Nanaimo, B.C., has been ruled accidental.
An investigation by Nanaimo Fire and Rescue suggests the most likely cause of the fire was unattended candles.
Fire Chief Karen Fry says the fire was tragic and their thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives.
Fire crews were called to a home on Tuesday afternoon when a passerby noticed flames and tried to alert anyone inside.
The bodies of a man, woman and their seven-year-old daughter were later found inside.
Police had originally said the fire was being treated as suspicious because they didn't know the origin of the blaze.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.