Fire that killed three people in Nanaimo, B.C., ruled accidental

NANAIMO, B.C. - The cause of a house fire that killed a family of three in Nanaimo, B.C., has been ruled accidental.

An investigation by Nanaimo Fire and Rescue suggests the most likely cause of the fire was unattended candles.

Fire Chief Karen Fry says the fire was tragic and their thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who lost their lives.

Fire crews were called to a home on Tuesday afternoon when a passerby noticed flames and tried to alert anyone inside.