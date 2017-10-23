Firefighters hindered by unexploded ammunition at New Brunswick military base

FREDERICTON - Unexploded ammunition is hampering efforts to extinguish three fires burning at Canada's second-largest military base.

Stephanie Duchesne, spokesperson for the Gagetown base in New Brunswick, says the fires are burning in an area rife with the remnants of decades of soldier training, limiting the base's ability to put out the flames.

Instead, Duchesne says firefighters are tackling the fires from the periphery, creating fire breaks using bulldozers and bringing in two water bombers from Quebec.

She says two of the fires are about 500 hectares each, while a third is about 26 hectares.