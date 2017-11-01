Floating trash bin installed in Halifax, making its Canadian debut

HALIFAX - An innovative device that cleans trash from the surface of the ocean has been installed at a yacht club in Halifax.

The makers of the V5 Seabin say it was placed in the water at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron on Tuesday — making its Canadian debut.

Powered by a small submersible water pump, the floating bin siphons water from the surface and passes it through a catch bag inside.

The water is then pumped back into the marina, leaving the litter trapped in the catch bag to be disposed of properly.