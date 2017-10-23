October 23, 2017

Former CTV Winnipeg news director charged in bank robberies in Alberta

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/23/2017 12:59 PM | Last Modified: 10/23/2017 1:14 PM

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. - A former CTV Winnipeg news director and sports anchor has been arrested on robbery charges in Alberta.

Medicine Hat police say Stephen Vogelsang, who is 53, is charged with two counts of robbery.

A suspect is shown in a screengrab from video in a handout from the Medicine Hat Police Service Facebook page. A former CTV Winnipeg news director and sports anchor has been arrested on robbery charges in Alberta. Medicine Hat police say Stephen Vogelsang, who is 53, is charged with two counts of robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Medicine Hat Police Service MANDATORY CREDIT

Police said the robberies took place last week in Medicine Hat, first at the Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday, and then on Friday at the Bank of Montreal.

Investigators said in both instances, the same man entered the bank and demanded money, leaving each scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011.

Before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY — now CTV — before becoming news director.

He is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Tuesday.

(CTV Winnipeg)

