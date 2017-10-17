Four charged in bizarre incident on Halifax's popular waterfront boardwalk

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The 19-year-old man was run down near Bishop's Landing, a busy stretch of the Halifax waterfront and a popular tourist destination.

They say charges have been laid against all concerned — the driver for attempted murder, the two men and the woman for robbery.

Police said Tuesday that the driver targeted two men who had allegedly robbed him as he waited for a woman he had been dating — and that she had "set up" the robbery.

HALIFAX - New details are emerging on a bizarre incident that saw a man run down by a car on Halifax's popular waterfront boardwalk on Sunday night.

HALIFAX - New details are emerging on a bizarre incident that saw a man run down by a car on Halifax's popular waterfront boardwalk on Sunday night.

Police said Tuesday that the driver targeted two men who had allegedly robbed him as he waited for a woman he had been dating — and that she had "set up" the robbery.

They say charges have been laid against all concerned — the driver for attempted murder, the two men and the woman for robbery.

The 19-year-old man was run down near Bishop's Landing, a busy stretch of the Halifax waterfront and a popular tourist destination.

The hit and run took place at 7:30 p.m., a time when foot traffic can be heavy as tourists and locals search out a bite to eat at one of the area's restaurants.

All involved were set to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

"Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the driver of the car had gone to the waterfront to meet a woman he was dating," police said in a release.

"While waiting in his car for her, two men unknown to him got into his car and robbed him. He believed that one man had a knife and the other had a gun. The two men exited the car (and) fled on foot on the boardwalk, which is when the driver followed them with his car, hitting one and then fleeing."

The driver got out of the car and punched the 19-year-old victim several times before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old driver was later arrested at his Hammonds Plains home northwest of downtown, and has been charged with attempted murder, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.

The injured man was arrested Monday evening at his Dartmouth home and charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and breach of probation.

A 22-year-old Dartmouth man was also arrested and charged with robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm and four counts of breach of a recognizance.

A 19-year-old Dartmouth woman, who the driver had intended to meet on the waterfront, was also arrested Monday night.

"She was not at (the) scene, but set up the incident and has been charged with robbery," police said in the release.