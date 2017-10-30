October 30, 2017

Brandon
-2° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Freeland steps up diplomatic pressure on Venezuela, warns of refugee crisis

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/30/2017 12:13 PM | Last Modified: 10/30/2017 12:30 PM

TORONTO - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is concerned that the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela is becoming a humanitarian crisis.

Freeland and Peru's foreign minister are taking that message to the U.N. Secretary General this afternoon in New York City.

The minister made the comment in Toronto at a conference, where she was interviewed on stage by Frank McKenna — a former Liberal premier of New Brunswick and former Canadian ambassador to Washington.

Freeland says there's a danger of a new refugee crisis as Venezuelans flee the political and economic problems besetting the South American country.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 105 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 105 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

TORONTO - Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is concerned that the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela is becoming a humanitarian crisis.

Freeland and Peru's foreign minister are taking that message to the U.N. Secretary General this afternoon in New York City.

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair of the TD Bank Group, participate in a panel discussion at the 11th edition of the Toronto Global Forum on Monday October 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Frank McKenna, Deputy Chair of the TD Bank Group, participate in a panel discussion at the 11th edition of the Toronto Global Forum on Monday October 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The minister made the comment in Toronto at a conference, where she was interviewed on stage by Frank McKenna — a former Liberal premier of New Brunswick and former Canadian ambassador to Washington.

Freeland says there's a danger of a new refugee crisis as Venezuelans flee the political and economic problems besetting the South American country.

She says Colombia and Brazil are already under pressure from the upheaval in Venezuela.

Venezuela is embroiled in a constitutional crisis that pits the government of President Nicolas Maduro against opposition politicians amid an economic meltdown that includes triple-digit inflation and shortages of food, medicine and other basic necessities.

In September, Freeland announced that Canada had imposed sanctions against 40 key figures in the Venezuelan regime, including Maduro, who she said had helped undermine the country's stability.

Freeland added that she'd like the United Nations to assist in recruiting the European Union to help put pressure on the Venezuelan government as well.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store