Fund established to help find Canadian man missing in Peru since late September

MONTREAL - A prominent Montreal family is donating $100,000 toward a fund in an effort to continue looking for a Canadian missing in Peru.

Jesse Galganov's mother says he hasn't been heard from since late September, when he told her he would be off the grid for a few days while on a multi-day trek near the Peruvian city of Huaraz.

Alisa Clamen says her 22-year-old son was in Peru as part of a backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia that was scheduled to end next May.

Clamen has been on the ground in Peru helping to co-ordinate the search, largely being done through private teams.