October 26, 2017

Brandon
0° C, Light snow

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Google parent company chairman Eric Schmidt touts Canada's AI strategy

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/26/2017 11:41 AM | Last Modified: 10/26/2017 12:07 PM

The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence.

Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt calls out Canada specifically in a tweetstorm and lauds its efforts in AI among government, universities, large companies and startups.

The former Google CEO's social media comments come weeks after Ottawa released its short list of nine superclusters, as part of its strategy to bring together academia and industry to spur innovation in various areas including AI.

It also comes one week after one of Google's sister companies announced it would help build a high-tech neighbourhood on the Toronto Waterfront.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 46 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 46 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence.

Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt calls out Canada specifically in a tweetstorm and lauds its efforts in AI among government, universities, large companies and startups.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., at the Global Progress conference Thursday, September 15, 2016 in Montreal. The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet Inc., at the Global Progress conference Thursday, September 15, 2016 in Montreal. The chairman of Google's parent company says Canada is smart to quadruple down on artificial intelligence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The former Google CEO's social media comments come weeks after Ottawa released its short list of nine superclusters, as part of its strategy to bring together academia and industry to spur innovation in various areas including AI.

It also comes one week after one of Google's sister companies announced it would help build a high-tech neighbourhood on the Toronto Waterfront.

Alphabet-owned Sidewalk Labs won the competition to partner with Waterfront Toronto to develop the project as part of the Quayside neighbourhood.

Schmidt says he will be speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week at its annual Go North technology conference in Toronto.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store