October 20, 2017

Brandon
Gord Downie's family is hoping to organize a public memorial

By: David Friend, The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/20/2017 10:59 AM | Last Modified: 10/20/2017 11:05 AM

TORONTO - Gord Downie's family is hoping to organize a public event where fans could honour the late Tragically Hip singer.

Downie's brother Mike says a "private family gathering" is being held today.

Gord Downie performs his solo project "Secret Path" at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Tragically Hip fans mourning the death of Gord Downie will have a chance to see a new documentary about the band's final tour and a broadcast of a "Secret Path" concert in the coming days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Gord Downie performs his solo project "Secret Path" at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Tragically Hip fans mourning the death of Gord Downie will have a chance to see a new documentary about the band's final tour and a broadcast of a "Secret Path" concert in the coming days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

He says a public memorial would have to be "something that Gord would like and appreciate, so we'll just have to figure that out."

He adds that the public's reaction to his death has been "unbelievable."

Last year, Downie revealed he had terminal brain cancer.

He died Tuesday night at age 53.

"I was going to say (the public's reaction) helps with the sadness because it's so uplifting but it actually makes you a little sadder too because you realize there's a lot of people who are really hurting," Mike Downie said through tears.

"It also makes you feel like you're part of something. I think that's true for a lot of Canadians. I'm in good company."

