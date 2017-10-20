Governments shouldn't tell women what to wear and what not to wear: Trudeau

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Bill 62, which was adopted in the Quebec legislature Wednesday, bans people from providing or receiving public services in the province with their faces covered and is widely seen as an attack on Muslim women.

"As I've said a number of times as well, I don't think it should be the government's business to tell a woman what she should or shouldn't be wearing.

"I will always stand up for Canadians' rights,' he said in Alma, Que. "I will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It is what Canadians expect of me.

ALMA, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again waded into the debate on Quebec's Bill 62 on Friday, saying governments should not be telling women what to wear and what not to wear.

ALMA, Que. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again waded into the debate on Quebec's Bill 62 on Friday, saying governments should not be telling women what to wear and what not to wear.

"I will always stand up for Canadians' rights,' he said in Alma, Que. "I will always stand up for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It is what Canadians expect of me.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third from left, visits the Resolute Forest Products plant with Richard Hebert, Liberal candidate for the upcoming byelection in Lac-Saint-Jean riding, fourth from left, in Alma, Que., on Friday, October 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

"As I've said a number of times as well, I don't think it should be the government's business to tell a woman what she should or shouldn't be wearing.

Bill 62, which was adopted in the Quebec legislature Wednesday, bans people from providing or receiving public services in the province with their faces covered and is widely seen as an attack on Muslim women.

It also prohibits people from taking public transit if their face is covered.

"We know there is going to be many weeks and many months of discussions on this, on what the implications are," Trudeau said as he campaigned ahead of a federal byelection Monday.

"And as a federal government, we are going to take our responsibilities seriously and look carefully at what the implications are."

Asked if that means taking the law to court, Trudeau replied, "this means looking carefully at the implications of this law and how we continue to stand up for Canadians' rights."

On Thursday, Trudeau asserted it is not up to the federal government to challenge its constitutionality.

The law, meanwhile, has been unanimously condemned in the Ontario legislature, with Premier Kathleen Wynne calling religious freedom "part of our identity."

"Forcing people to show their faces when they ride the bus, banning women from wearing a niqab when they pick up a book from the library will only divide us," she said Thursday.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has defended the law by saying it is necessary for reasons related to communication, identification and security.