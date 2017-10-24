Greater deposit protection coming for Ontario's new homebuyers in 2018

TORONTO - The company that administer Ontario's home warranty program says buyers of new homes will soon have greater deposit protection with a new policy and regulation expected to come into force next year.

Tarion Warranty Corp. is proposing to increase deposit protection for houses from the current $40,000 to 10 per cent of the purchase price, from a minimum of $60,000 to a maximum of $100,000.

This means that houses with a purchase price below $600,000 will have up to $60,000 in coverage.

Deposits are typically around five per cent of the selling price of a home, although they can range higher in hot real estate markets.