Guy Ouellette steps away from Quebec Liberals following arrest

QUEBEC - A longtime Liberal member of the Quebec legislature says he is stepping away from the party following his arrest by the province's anti-corruption unit.

A government source told The Canadian Press that Guy Ouellette, 65, was arrested in connection with an investigation by Quebec's anti-corruption unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

No charges have been laid and Ouellette has informed Liberal caucus chair Filomena Rotiroti that he will leave the party temporarily, until the province's director of criminal and penal prosecutions decides on the outcome of his arrest.

Ouellette, a former organized crime investigator turned politician, was arrested on Wednesday by Quebec's anti-corruption unit.