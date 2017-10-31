Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview

HALIFAX - A Halifax councillor is apologizing for a racially offensive word he used during a recent television interview, saying he's sorry if he offended anyone.
In an interview with a local TV station last week, Coun. Matt Whitman used the word "negro."
Whitman stood up at a council meeting Tuesday to apologize to councillors for any embarrassment his comments caused.
He says a social media exchange with a fellow councillor got out of hand, and he never meant to insult, hurt, demean or disparage anyone.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 54 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 54 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
HALIFAX - A Halifax councillor is apologizing for a racially offensive word he used during a recent television interview, saying he's sorry if he offended anyone.
In an interview with a local TV station last week, Coun. Matt Whitman used the word "negro."
Whitman stood up at a council meeting Tuesday to apologize to councillors for any embarrassment his comments caused.
He says a social media exchange with a fellow councillor got out of hand, and he never meant to insult, hurt, demean or disparage anyone.
CTV Atlantic interviewed Whitman about an online spat he had with Coun. Shawn Cleary about whether the word “marijuana” is racist, and he said “Mexican” isn't a race, but “negro” is.
The municipality has received at least one official complaint, which Mayor Mike Savage says will be dealt with by council.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.