Halifax councillor apologizes for using word 'negro' during interview

HALIFAX - A Halifax councillor is apologizing for a racially offensive word he used during a recent television interview, saying he's sorry if he offended anyone.

In an interview with a local TV station last week, Coun. Matt Whitman used the word "negro."

Whitman stood up at a council meeting Tuesday to apologize to councillors for any embarrassment his comments caused.

He says a social media exchange with a fellow councillor got out of hand, and he never meant to insult, hurt, demean or disparage anyone.